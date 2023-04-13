Court sends man to jail for cutting down Escom electricity poles

A court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 26-year old man to three years and four months in jail with hard labour for vandalism of Escom equipment.

Dzalanyama forest rangers found Never Chimphanje cutting down Escom poles using an axe in the forest as he wanted copper wires to sell.

In Court, Chimphanje pleaded guilty, admitting that he indeed took down the electricity poles.

He then asked for forgiveness but the court handed him the custodial sentence to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Chimphanje, was arrested last month for theft and vandalism of Escom’s electricity poles and 1500 metres of conductor wires all valued at K9.7 million.

