Former Castel Malawi employees disappointed with compnay’s no show at Industrial Relations Court

Disgruntled retrenched employees of Castel Malawi Limited (CML) have expressed disappointment over the failure by their former employer to show up at the Industrial Relations Court (IRC) on Friday last week.

Between 2019 and 202, CML laid off close to 300 workers due to what the company termed as ‘harsh economic climate change compounded by illegal entry of foreign beers into Malawi’.

The company’s senior manager, Godwin Ng’oma, said then that the company was continuously posting losses; hence, the decision by the management to retrench some of its members of staff to keep the brewer afloat.

But led by Purity Paschal Chitalo, the retrenched employees contested the direction taken by the company. They accused their former employer of acting dishonestly by filling the positions they vacated through retrenchments.

It is against this background that on 4 November 2020, Chitalo and his friends sought the intervention of IRC, claiming damages for misrepresentation and unfair dismissal.

However, when the matter came for inter-parte hearing on Friday, the management of CML did not show up.

Lawyer for the disgruntled former CML employees, Eric Salima, feared that this could delay justice in the end.

There was no immediate comment from CML on the matter.

