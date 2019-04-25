Former councilors demand K0.5 million each gratuity

Former councilors have taken the government to task for its failure to pay them their gratuity money amounting to K500, 000 each for the five-year term of office.

Kasito ward former councilor Sugzo Msowoya said he did the money to invest in the ongoing campaign so that he is elected back into the council during the May 21 elections.

“This is really an inconvenience to me, this has affected my plans for the campaign,” said Msowoya.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development spokesperson Mulhabase Mughogho confirmed the government owes the 462 former councilors K230 million in gratuity.

“All the paper work was finished and everything handed over to Treasury. What is remaining is the payment which they should be getting anytime soon,” said Mughogho.

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Goodall Gondwe said the councilors will get their gratuity money before the May 21 highly contentious tripartite election.

