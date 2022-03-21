Former Lands minister Kezzie Msukwa, Ashok Nair appear in court for judicial review

Former Lands minister Kezzie Msukwa who was fired on corruption allegations was on Monday back in court in Lilongwe for a judicial review.

Msukwa appeared before the High Court in Lilongwe at the start of hearing an application for judicial review with his co- accused Ashok Nair on corruption charges.

In the morning, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) asked Msukwa to provide the time he signed documents for judicial review on 31st December 2021 , the day he was to appear before ACB offices in Lilongwe .

However, Msukwa informed the court that he was not feeling well on that day therefore could not remember most of the things that happened.

Msukwa explained that he went to Discovery Clinic in Lilongwe where he was treated as an outpatient, thereafter he went to Masm Clinic for a second opinion as he was still not feeling well.

He said : “On my way home , I started sweating profusely then I turned at Ufulu Gardens, turned to Masm Clinic for a second opinion. I thought I needed a drip , I was not ok . I have had [high blood pressure] BP since 1995.”

Msukwa further told the court that he went back to Discovery Clinic where he was referred to Partners in Hope Medical Centre in the afternoon where he was eventually arrested by ACB investigators

