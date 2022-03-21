MIM donate K10.8m worth of relief items to Mulanje, Machinga

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) with support from United Kingdom’s Bolton University, have assisted floods victims affected by tropical cyclones Ana and Gombe in Machinga and Mulanje districts with assorted relief items worth K10.8 million.

The items, which were distributed in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mizinga include 300 bags of maize each weighing 50 kilograms, beans, packets of salt, shoes and clothes.

Speaking during the donation in Mulanje, MIM Acting Executive Director, Samson Sikelo Phiri said these were contributed by MIM staff, students, alumni, University of Bolton and other well-wishers.

Phiri said their donation was a result of complimenting government plea to assist flood victims.

He also said every year they set aside some money to help the needy and that as management they thought it wise to assist the affected people in Machinga and Mulanje districts which were also affected a lot with the floods.

“We also contacted our partners, staff and alumni who assisted with some of the staff donated in these two districts,” he said.

He also urged non governmental organizations and companies to assist the remaining people because out of the 18,000 affected MIM managed to reach out to 300.

In his remarks T/A Mizinga, while being grateful to MIM for the gesture, he also appealed for more help from other well-wishers saying the cyclones rendered a lot of people in his area destitute.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!