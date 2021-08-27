Former Minister Mchacha, Njoloma and Mwenye granted court bail

Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has this afternoon granted bail to former Minister of Irrigation and Water Development, Charles Mchacha, and his two co-accused Dr. Henrie Njoloma and Moses Mwenye.

On Thursday afternoon, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mchacha, Principal Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development, Dr. Henrie Njoloma, and acting Chief Executive Officer for the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB), Moses Mwenye, over allegations of abuse of office.

ACB alleges that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament for Thyolo influenced Njoloma and Mwenye to facilitate access to lodging services and foodstuffs for his advantage and for the advantage of others at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre using Government of Malawi funds for personal gain under the pretext of lobbying for adjustment of water tariffs.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egritta Ndala said in a statement issued on Thursday that on 24th August 2020, the Bureau received a complaint alleging that LWB paid for Mchacha’s honeymoon at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

This prompted it to arrest the suspects on 26th August 2021.

This afternoon, the trio appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Chirwa where they all denied the charges the Bureau has levelled against them.

Chirwa proceeded to grant them bail on condition that they produce K500, 000 bail bond cash each and K1 million non-cash sureties.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!