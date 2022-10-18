Former Minister Moses Dossi takes on Nankhumwa for issuing ultimatum to Chakwera

Former Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture in the United Democratic Front (UDF) administration, Moses Dossi, has criticized Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa for issuing a 14-day ultimatum to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to fix challenges created by the previous administrations.

Malawians are currently going through various social and economic challenges, which experts have attributed to a number of factors such as misrepresentation of figures to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), abuse and theft of public resources during the previous administration of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The problems have led to forex shortage, scarcity of fuel, and rising cost of living, among others.

Addressing journalists in Blantyre, Nankhumwa gave President Chakwera 14 days to fix the challenges or face nationwide protests.

He demanded that Chakwera should resign within 14 for what he described as the president’s failure to address the current problems Malawians face in the country.

But in his press release issued shortly after Nankhumwa’s presser, Dossi argued that it was implausible to expect that the incumbent government could fix the systems the DPP regime broke in years in 14 days.

“Malawi is tired of these strikes that have damaged people’s property. President Chakwera has “massively” delivered on the promises he made during the campaign period, which he has only demonstrated in the last two years,” said Dossi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!