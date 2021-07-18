Former Sulom President, Police Commissioner Botomani dies to Covid – 19

A dark cloud has befallen the football the country’s fraternity following the death of erstwhile Super League of Malawi (SULOM) President and Police Commissioner Innocent Goodson Botomani.

The SULOM former boss, Botomani, died Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

According to information that Nyasa Times has gathered, Botomani, who was also a senior policeman succumbed to the rampaging Covid – 19.

Sulom President, Tiya Somba Banda wrote on his Facebook page:

“It is with deepest sorrow that I regret to announce the death of my predecessor, the past immediate President of Super League of Malawi (SULOM), Mr Innocent Botomani. MHSRIP.”

Former FAM executive Julius Mithi said this is the saddest moment in Malawi football.

Said Mithi: “Malawi football has lost a dedicated and passionate man who loved the game with everything he held dear.

“He gave everything to the game. His contribution to the game will forever be remembered and appreciated. I am gutted. He was such a good man.”

