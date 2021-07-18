MRA puts Mukhito’s six vehicles on auction
Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is set to auction six vehicles it confiscated from former State House Chief of Staff Peter Mukhito.
MRA Director of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, confirmed the development with Nyasa Times in an interview on Sunday, adding that the six vehicles are among the automobiles the Authority impounded from different people in October last year.
MRA records indicate that Mukhito failed to pay duty amounting to K50 million.
“Mukhito was already informed about how much he needs to pay as a penalty and the period. However, he has failed. This applies to other people whose vehicles were confiscated through the same period of October last year,” said Kapoloma.
The six impounded vehicles include Toyota Land cruiser VX8 registration BW 6060, a Mercedes Benz with personalized registration CPM 2, a VW Passat registration CP 7074, a Toyota Fortuner registration MH 960 and a Bentley.
This is not adding l gave been seeing CPM 2 bring driven when was it Rajendra by MRA
Ndiye Bentley imayenda mseu wa fumbi opita kunyumba kwake uja? Ndiye bola akanaikitsa tar.
FOSEKI so he was able to purchase all these expensive vehicles. Where did he get the funds. Ops Katangale under Dpp government. Oops how did these imported vehicles enter Malawi without paying at the border. Oops Dpp government was full of corrupt people
When can we bid for these vehicles. I just need the bentry pls
How did he buy the cars he is failing to pay duty? If a 1.5 Litre Toyota Axio attracts K2 million duty what about a 5.7 litre Toyota Land cruiser? Any sell the cars. We need the money for schools.
Ankalowesa opanda tax coz he was covered NDA cina pitala ndi bodyguard wake uja .10 million imaenera kumaperekedwa Ku account No 1 ija timasonkha ndiife akapolo a dzikofe.
No wonder he bought his phd
Nanga range rover?
Yoh that’s hash but what is ,it is