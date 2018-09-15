Fortress becomes first Malawian gospel to feature on Trace Gospel television

September 15, 2018 Sive Liwa Be the first to comment

Malawi fast rising gospel group Fortress which comprises of sisters Thabi and Tamanda Kamwangala will become the first local gospel  singers to feature  on the widely recognised international  television  Trace Gospel which is the official subsidiary gospel television to Trace TV available  on many television bouquets including  Kwese tv.

Fortress duo

In  an interview one member  of the duo, Thabi kamwangala revealed that their music will start showing  on Trace Gospel starting  from 17 September.

H owever, she expressed  joy to the development  and describes the development  as grace from the Lord.

“W’hen we received the confirmation email on our music from Trace TV we accepted it and further understand that God is calling us to reach the wider audience, this is nothing  but God’s grace,” she said.

Fortress is a gospel duo of sisters named Tamanda Kamwangala and Thabi Kamwangala, who are from the Kachingwe/Kamwangala clan.

They started singing at the tender age of 6 and 4, Fortress sings Urban Gospel and they are working on their debut Gospel album and have released two singles titled Victorious and Eagle and they have  performed alongside artists like P-Square (Nigeria), Kanda Bongo (UK), Les Souers (Germany) and Tay Grin (Malawi) just to mention a few.

Watch their recent release titled  Victorious here :

