Fortress becomes first Malawian gospel to feature on Trace Gospel television

Malawi fast rising gospel group Fortress which comprises of sisters Thabi and Tamanda Kamwangala will become the first local gospel singers to feature on the widely recognised international television Trace Gospel which is the official subsidiary gospel television to Trace TV available on many television bouquets including Kwese tv.

In an interview one member of the duo, Thabi kamwangala revealed that their music will start showing on Trace Gospel starting from 17 September.

H owever, she expressed joy to the development and describes the development as grace from the Lord.

“W’hen we received the confirmation email on our music from Trace TV we accepted it and further understand that God is calling us to reach the wider audience, this is nothing but God’s grace,” she said.

Fortress is a gospel duo of sisters named Tamanda Kamwangala and Thabi Kamwangala, who are from the Kachingwe/Kamwangala clan.

They started singing at the tender age of 6 and 4, Fortress sings Urban Gospel and they are working on their debut Gospel album and have released two singles titled Victorious and Eagle and they have performed alongside artists like P-Square (Nigeria), Kanda Bongo (UK), Les Souers (Germany) and Tay Grin (Malawi) just to mention a few.

Watch their recent release titled Victorious here :

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :