Fortune Events organise professional women get together at Wamkulu Palace

An events management and catering company has organized a get together event for professional women at Wamkulu Palace slated for 4 August 2018 .

Fortune Events founder, Thokozani Fortunata Mkawa, told Nyasa Times the function is aimed at bringing professional women at one place so that they can share ideas on their different achievements and network.

Mkawa said the event is very important towards the strengthening of various career women.

“There will be different activities happening during the day including networking, viewing displays from different businesses and mentorship, so it’s very important,” said Mkawa.

“Whether it is for a family, a company, a cause or a product, Fortune Events embraces experiences that integrate innovative design with the finest in food, music, entertainment and most important of all the element of sensational to assure the most outstanding events for our clients,” said Mkawa.

She added that the company has talent, expertise, and pays “attention to detail” to ensure a successful event being achieved and enjoyed by all participants and attendees.

Fortune Events Management and Catering Company Specializes in the creation of extraordinary events for private and corporate clients.

She said the company also designs, plans and manages every event from inception to implementation.

“Our goal is to customize every event to reflect brand personality for each client,” said Mkawa.

Mkawa said the aspirants to the event can can buy tickets at Wamkulu Palace, Steers Independence Drive and Debonairs Gateway Mall.

