Banker Nuka raises funds for school roof  for Vibangalala in  Mzimba

Touched by the poor state of roof at the Vibangalala Primary School where he took his first steps in education for 1 year before he got selected to secondary school and where his father once served as a Head teacher for 9 years in the 80s, the Head of IT at Standard Bank Head William Nuka has raised K844, 200 to help with repairs.

Years of disrepair and neglect have left the roof at Vibangalala Primary in Mzimba leaking during the rainy season. The situation affects both pupils and teachers of the school and leaves them literally soaked during the rainy season.

When Nuka recently visited the school on one of his visits home, the school’s head teacher shared with him some of the challenges that they are facing, one major issue being the state of the roofing of tiles.

Though the school blocks look solid except one that needs demolishing, most tiles are broken and need replacing. Moved by the situation, Nuka initially put up K422, 100 of his personal funds, which his employer Standard Bank matched.

“Everyone has their start in life. For me it all begun at Vibangalala Primary from where I was selected to Chaminade Secondary School,” said Nuka.

He said the contribution is his humble gesture of appreciation to the institution that helped build his successful and long career in Information Technology at Standard Bank.

“In life, it is challenges like these that bring out the best in people. My wish is to get the roof repaired and help create a conducive learning environment. It is my hope that this humble contribution will make a difference in the life of pupils in my village and inspire them to start dreaming big in life,” he said.

Head Teacher at Vibangalala Abella Lunyanda thanked Nuka for his kind gesture saying the funds raised would be used to buy new iron sheets for one of the five leaking classrooms.

“The community around the school has received the financial aid with gratefulness. We are all looking forward to the repairs which we hope will help to reduce the leakages,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :