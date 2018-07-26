Mia says real change can come with MCP ‘not the same vultures’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Alhadji Muhammad Sidik Mia was on a whistle stop tour in the lakeshore districts of Salima and Nkhotakota when he has boosted the support of the party encouraging eligible voters to register in large numbers so that they can vote for the party in next year’s elections.

Mia’s meetings proved that Nkhotakota is a very fertile ground for the MCP.

He has made a total of up to 11 stops and he was greeted with enthusiastic and cheering crowds ready to change the status quo in the May polls.

At all these stops Mia’s message was constant, consistent and convincing: urging the multitudes to register in large numbers do that they vote for Dr Lazarus Chakwera as president and the MCP during the forthcoming tripartite elections.

He insisted that real change can only come from God fearing leadership and not the same vultures who have merciless terrorized the country economy for the past four years.

Accompanied by the MCP national executive members, lakeshore regional members and district officials, Mia started his tour of duty on a fruitful reconciliatory mission.

He courted back into the party fold the renegade politician, who is also Salima North West legislator, Dr Jessie Kabwila.

Kabwila had been the fiercest criticsnd vocal opponent of Mia’s joining of MCP. She had called him names and made unprintable gestures towards the southern region political stalwart.

But typical of his amazing soul, Mia ignored all these political tantrums and concentrated on the party’s rebuilding and rebranding exersice. This is why he has embraced her and set a new chapter in the journey back into government next year.

Kabwila was the only respected and dignified politician among a group of four executives who strongly opposed the coming in of Mia in support of the former vice president Richard Msowoya who has since left in frustration and joined a grouping of equally disgruntled members – United Transformation Movement (UTM).

But many observers say Chilima will only help to split the already diminishing DPP vote, thereby increasing chances of the MCP which is destined to win the election next year.

Most pundits have hailed Mia’s gesture of shaking hands and forging ahead with Kabwila as a milestone in MCP politics. They say Mia has displayed a heart of a true democratic leader who wishes everyone well.

But Mia was a model of Modesty in his remarks. He said all this was the work of the MCP president who had simply delegated him since he was outside the country.

The combination of the new MCP executive has made strategic inroads across all the regions while there is infighting between the state president and his puppet vice president, a move which will greatly benefit the MCP.

While the MCP president is busy consolidating grassroots structures across the country, the first deputy president has concentrated his campaigns in the southern, eastern and lakeshore districts.

Meanwhile, the second deputy president Harry Mkandawire is leaving no stone unturned in the northern region.

The party Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka is cementing the MCP fortress of the central region while the party Treasurer General Dr Albert Mbawala is very active canvassing support in the Ngoni belt of Ntcheu, Mwanza and Neno.

Chakwera is preaching for a new capable dignified democratic developmental state built on the themes: Dignity, Democracy and Development.

This is a strong message of hope that has caught the attention of many people who truly want to rescue the country from the jaws of a band of thieves and cashgaters hiding behind transformative rhetoric.

