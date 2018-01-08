Foundation for Agribusiness trains youth on entrepreneurship

Foundation for Agribusiness and youth empowerment (FAYE) has urged young people in the country to enhance their involvement in agriculture entrepreneurial skills if Malawi is to realize sustainable economic development.

FAYE executive director Aubrey Mchonkhwe said this during a three day orientation workshop for Chitipi Youths in the area of Traditional Authority M’bwatalika in Lilongwe rural west.

The three day training workshop started on 3 to 5 January and brought together 30 youths from different parts of the area.

Mchonkhwe said the youths are the center for economic development of the country because they are in majority hence they need to participate fully in developing the country while developing themselves.

“If we are to promote youth economic empowerment we have to foster a culture that values meaningful sustainable economic development of which Agribusiness practices is one of them with Malawi being agro-based nation,” said Mchonkhwe.

He added that Malawi like many African countries is experiencing rapid growth in Youth demographics and rising in unemployment rate as such youths economic empowerment must be promoted as a way of giving them a platform for economic independence.

“If Malawi is to reap something from youth, then youths must be brought together to form cooperatives and engage them in agribusiness activities and have to be equipped with the necessary skills and training for them to prosper,” he added.

In her remarks, Chitipi youth club Secretary, Vanessa Makhole said the orientation workshop is a stepping stone towards promoting youths participation in the economic development of the country.

She said FAYE is playing a critical role in equipping young men and women with leadership skills necessary to become the next generation of visionary entrepreneurs in their communities of the country.

Speaking after orientation workshop, club’s senior advisor, Wyson Msosa called on the youths in the country to consider volunteerism as a way of participation in the socio economic development of the country.

“Apart from venturing into entrepreneurship and creation of jobs for ourselves, we have a duty to foster our participation in developing communities through various skills we have learnt,”he said.

FAYE is currently working in the three districts of central region namely Salima, Kasungu, Lilongwe and will extended the programme to Mchinji district soon.

Its goal is to make sure that the young farmers have better knowledge on entrepreneurship and are able to practice them for economic independence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :