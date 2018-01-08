Police allow Chiefs to invite Zambian witchdoctor ‘Ndodoyani’ to deal with Karonga witches

Malawi Police and traditional leaders in Chilumba the southern part of Karonga have disregarded the Malawi Witchcraft Act that denies the existence of witchcraft in the country and invited a witchdoctor known as Ndodoyani from Zambia to “cleanse the people of witchcraft”.

Group village headman Mponera and Kachaka said a lot of people in the area are sick from mysterious diseases and they cannot deny the existence of witchcraft in their areas.

The power of traditional healers in the area is enormous. People go to them first before medical facilities for the sick.

Mponera has since asked her subjects to contribute food and transportation for the Zambian witchdoctor.

The chief also established a committee of powerful young men within her area to force those accused of being witches to appear before the witchdoctor.

“The witchdoctor will be staying at my house and what I need is food and transportation. Each and every house will be searched. We shall not entertain witches,” she said during a meeting on Sunday.

Police officers and traditional leaders described the Zambian witchdoctor as strong and powerful.

People in Karonga who are being accused of being witches are not helped by the police as they are asked to lodge their complaints to the senior chief saying “police are not handling such cases.”

The Zambian witchdoctor is well known in using his magic walking stick (Ndodo) in Tumbuka language.

However, rights activist Undule Mwakasungula said the area needs God’s intervention.

According to him, if authorities are not careful, conflicts shall erupt in the area.

Witchcraft beliefs run deep in Malawi.

