Foundation donates sewing machines, briquette making equipment to women groups in Lilongwe

July 18, 2024 Fazilla Tembo Be the first to comment

Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF) an organization founded by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has donated sewing machines and briquette-making equipment to Amayankha and Chisomo Women Groups in Mitundu, Lilongwe.

SOFF donates Briquette making machine to a Women Group

The foundation received funding from Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) to implement Rise for Her Project to reduce child marriages and reduce gender based violence.

SOFF Programmes Manager Lomathinda Mtema said the initiative aims to promote economic independence among women and enable them support their families.

“We believe that empowering women by giving them these equipment is crucial as they will able to support their children in school,” she said.

Yasmin Chonde, a beneficiary, hailed the Foundation for the equipment rendered to them

“This will go a long way in assisting our families economically,” she said.

Lilongwe District Council Monitoring Officer, Blessings Makhiringa commended the organization for the assistance that will empower women and young girls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
On MCP handouts, Chithyola claims being targeted, reveals Chimwendo is also giving out money

The issue of two Ministers Zikhale Ngóma and Chithyola Banda giving out K76.5 million to delegates has taken an interesting...

Close