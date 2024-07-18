NICO Life football team win 3 back-to-back title of Insurance Institute of Malawi Sports Day 

NICO Life stamped their authority as football kings of the Insurance Institute of Malawi Sports Day football category when they beat Kingfisher 1-0 over last weekend — their third back-to-back titles.

They were champions in 2022 winning through post-match penalties against the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) and in the 2023 edition after beating General Alliance 2-0 in the final.

NICO Life’s Innovation & Growth Manager, Dr. Cecilia Mussa said: “Securing the 1st place title for three consecutive years feels surreal! It’s a testament to our dedication, teamwork and the unyielding spirit of NICO Life — this victory has united us like never before.”

However, NICO Life netball team were silver medalists after being beaten by RBM in the final while General Alliance Insurance were victorious in relay race competition.

Insurance Institute of Malawi (IIM) is the umbrella body of the insurance industry and the sport festivals bring together its professionals along with their families and friends.

IIM president, Reuben Kamanga Kawelele told journalists that the Sports Day was mooted to enhance networking, physical and mental health wellness as well as sharing of business opportunities among the insurance players, among others.

He thus urged insurance companies in the country to consider putting sporting activities in their programs so as to have a healthy working environment and improve productivity.

Kawelele observed that the insurance industry has not been spared with the health related catestrophies that have so far affected the country, hence the need for the companies to consider putting the sporting activities in their programs to ensure a healthy working environment.

”It is a fact that the country is going through numerous health-related challenges such as mental health,” he said. “Therefore, it is very imperative for the insurance companies to consider putting resources together towards the health related sectors such as sports.”

The Institute is committed to promoting a balanced lifestyle and nurturing a sense of community for its members with an emphasis “to create a healthy working environment and life balance for the institutions to make progress in the times of social vulnerability.”

The day featured a diverse display of sporting activities, fitting for both competitive athletics and recreational enthusiasts — that included football, netball, chess, lawn tennis, cycling, darts, volleyball, draughts, gendaball, basketball, swimming, bawo and golf tournaments.

Participants were also treated to a variety of non-sporting activities, including live music performances by Zeze Kingstone and a family zone from an assortment of food stalls.

One of the participants from the Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM), Orchestra Kamanga thanked the Institute for coming up with the concept of the sports festival, saying it helped him to know other players from the insurance sector apart from keeping himself physically fit.

