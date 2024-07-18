SA Confirms Bushiri’s alleged rape cases were withdrawn in 2018: So why extradited him?

The on-going extradition case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Mary, is getting more dramatic as the court heard, on Wednesday, that the alleged rape cases that South Africa want Bushiri to answer were already withdrawn by those who registered them.

As defence lawyer, Wapona Kita, continued cross-examining Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for Gauteng province in South Africa, Sibongile Mzinyathi, who is state witness; he brought evidence to the court showing that four women who dragged Bushiri to court on rape allegations withdrew the cases in 2018.

Mzinyathi, himself, read the withdraw sworn statements of all the four witnesses where they wrote that South African investigators had tried their best to implicate Bushiri to build their case.

In an interview after yesterday’s hearing, Kita underlined that they came to court to show that the rape cases against Bushiri were fabricated as witnesses were coerced into providing statements by investigators.

Kita added that with the rape cases out, the Bushiris are also wanted in South Africa for 13 other offences but, according to the laws of Malawi, of the 13 offences, only three are extraditable.

On his part, state lawyer Dzikondianthu Malunda insisted the matter is progressing well and expressed optimism that they should be able to conclude re-examination on Friday.

The development emanating from the court about this case has different Malawians and the global community, following the case, asking if indeed South Africa has a legitimate cause to have Bushiri extradited to their country when, in each hearing, it is becoming apparent that there is hardly an issue.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza is continuing with this case this morning and defence lawyers are set to conclude cross examining Mzinyathi.

