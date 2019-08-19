Fountain of Victories Church holds ladies conference

Pastor Priscilla Ziba, wife to Founder of Fountain of Victories Church, Apostle Josephy Ziba, has challenged women in the country to have a burning desire for God’s knowledge in order to succeed in their daily endeavors.

Speaking at a two-day ladies’ conference the Church organised for women across the country held at hotel Victoria gardens in Blantyre which began on Friday and ended on Saturday, Pastor Priscilla Ziba said God’s knowledge can motivate women in the country to be on top in every aspect of their lives.

Delivering her sermon under the theme ‘secrets of God’, Pastor Ziba said women in the country can acquire knowledge of God when they engage themselves into prayer and reading the Bible among other ways.

“As women, let’s strive to acquire knowledge from our creator God,” she enthused.

Pastor Ziba added that women in the country can use knowledge of God in challenging cultural attitudes and gender stereotypes which have been impeding them to excel in various aspects of lives from their male counterparts.

She remarked: “Malawian women, you need to realise that time has come for God to reveal Himself to you because He is about to channel your path and He doesn’t want you to remain at one place.”

On her part, organising chairperson for the conference, Dinner Mwalure said the Church has been conducting national ladies’ conferences since 1999 and in 2016 it re-branded the meetings to be called Victorious Ladies Conference to-date.

She said the get-togethers have challenged a lot of women in the country to defy cultural norms, thereby succeeding in the areas of health, education, entrepreneurship and many others.

Fountain of Victory Church started as a fellowship in the early 90s with its founder Apostle Josephy Ziba and has now grown with over forty branches locally. The church has some branches in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).

