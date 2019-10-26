Fountain of Victory Church  ‘BreakOut’ celebrations get underway in Blantyre

It was a colourful night of praise, song and worship on Friday, October 25 2019 at Fountain of Victory Church International’s new vast church, the ‘Victory Land’, in Blantyre on commencement of church’s 7th anniversary celebrations which started with a ‘BreakOut Worship Concert’.

The ‘BreakOut celebrations’, will continue on Saturday and end on Sunday, October 27 2019. They are being led its Founder and President, Apostle Joseph Ziba and his wife Pastor Priscilla Ziba.

Addressing the congregation, predominantly in white attire, Apostle Ziba honoured God the Almighty for his immeasurable love and faithfulness that has seen the church grow in leaps and bounds.

“There is a depth to worship. In Revelations 11:1, the word of God says ‘…Rise and measure those who worship there.’ It speaks of the spirit of our worship; that which goes to Him when we present ourselves before Him to worship,” Apostle Ziba said to a deafening “Amen!”

One of senior Church officials Bishop Richard Kwatiwani announced during the Worship Concert that on Saturday, October 26, 2019, there would be Global Prophetic March from Chilobwe Township (Centre) through Kwacha and Chichiri Roundabouts, Ginnery Corner up to Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

“At BYC, there will be a BreakOut Music Festival at where various gospel artists and bands, including the Great Angels Choir, Kamuzu Barracks, Saxess, Steve Wazisomo, among others, will perform.

“On Sunday, President Apostle Joseph Ziba will present ‘Presidential Awards to ‘sons of the house’ for their hard work and dedication to the work of God. The event will be on October 27 from 8am at Victory Land. The Apostle will also launch the church as well as all followers across the globe into the new season,” said Bishop Kwatiwani.

According to Apostle Ziba, ‘BreakOut’ is not just a mere gathering to celebrate but it is an encounter with God who has commanded the coming together of believers as recorded in the scriptures.

“There is a way God looks at us when we all come together to appear before him. Imagine the whole Fountain of Victory Church coming together and appearing before God. Our calling to come together is therefore a chance to appear before the father,’’ said the man of God.

Fountain of Victory Church International is one of the fastest growing Churches in the world with its Mega Church in Blantyre. It has national branches in Lilongwe and Mzuzu and many local church branches in various townships and districts in Malawi. International branches are in South Africa, Philippines, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Canada, Ireland, UK, USA and Botswana.

Some members of the leadership of these foreign branches are attending the ‘BreakOut’ celebrations. There were introduced by the Apostle at the Breakout Worship Concert on Friday night.

Fountain of Victory Church International’s Vision is “to impact and build the total man (spirit, body and soul) to the full stature and exactness of Christ through preaching of the undiluted Word of God”, while its Mission “to equip the saints through teaching of God’s word and observing everything that Jesus Christ commands.”

This is based on what the Lord Jesus Christ said in the book of JOHN 14:23-24, “True worshipers shall worship the father in Spirit and Truth, for the father is seeking such to worship Him. God is a spirit and those who worship Him must worship Him in spirit.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :