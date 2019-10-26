NICO Group motivates young women entrepreneurs

Malawi giant financial service provider, NICO Group on Friday hosted a Young Women Entrepreneurs to a brunch at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre where it provided a platform for the women to share experiences and ideas on how they can improve in their various businesses endeavours.

Held under the campaign dubbed ‘Turn Dreams To Reality; It’s Possible’ which NICO is enhancing for prosperous business ventures, the conference attracted 50 women entrepreneurs to recognise the contribution they are making for the economy of the country.

NICO’s Group Head of Marketing & Communication, Lorraine Phiri said the idea of the meeting was to inspire and motivate the women not to compete but learn from each other on how they can provide excellent services to the public.

“At the end of the day, you all are potential customers for each other and you need to network and share ideas, experiences and challenges.

“We recognise that your businesses are growing and has the potential to improve to make a huge impact to the economy of this country.

“We feel women can achieve a lot and pass on the baton in order to turn the dream into reality.

“And for your financial service, come to NICO for all your needs which are all under one roof,” she said.

The brunch attracted women entrepreneurs in various fields such as fashion designers, beauty therapists, events management, catering services, tailoring, nursery schools, cheese making, construction, pharmacy, international traders, bakery, wig manufacturing and many other business ventures.

Motivational speakers included experienced entrepreneurs; Doreen Chanje and Miriam Matinga, who both shared their vast knowledge on how the young businesswomen should not be in the shadows but come out in the light and be counted as worthy to do business with.

“You can only be counted as worthy if you are competent and humble,” said Chanje, who besides executing her personal entrepreneurship, sits in various executive corporate boards of directors.

“Character defines who you are. When you fall, pick yourselves up and keep moving by learning on your mistakes.

“Be like the moth that hibernates for a long period of time and when the time comes it turns into a beautiful butterfly that flies high.

“Let us make Malawi what we see in other countries we visit. We can make Malawi a better place if we all join hands in providing excellent services to the country.”

Matinga, a professional fashion designer who also is founder of Golden Gate School in Lilongwe, urged the women that they can make Malawi a better place if they can challenge women on the top stage.

“If you want to know how something can be done, ask a man and once you know ask a women to do it.”

She also asked the young entrepreneurs not to waste time through gossip but to concentrate on their endeavours since time is invaluable.

“We are living in a busy world and if we are to be counted worthy of doing business with, take advantage of every minute you have,” she said.

Through NICO Asset Managers, the giant financial service provider is on an awareness drive on how people can prudently invest their money in order to receive meaningful returns in order for them to meet the life goals and dreams that matter for their future.

Dubbed Private Wealth Management, the campaign asks potential entrepreneurs to visit them as a trusted financial coach where they can brainstorm on how they can get a better understanding of their financial situation as well as how they can invest their money.

NICO Asset Managers has also been conducting seminars on the same total financial inclusion with members of public for free in which three had been done in Blantyre, one in Lilongwe and Zomba and they will date Mzuzu next month.

