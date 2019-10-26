Minister Ben Phiri gives out first employee award in local govt

Minister of Local government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has lived up to his promise of introducing employee of the month award by giving out the K100 000 award to an outstanding member of staff.

He gave out the award on Friday to the ministry’s chief planning officer Flemmings Nyirenda.

Nyirenda received a portrait and K100,000 cheque for being the outstanding civil servant in the ministry in September.

Phiri said the aim of the ward was to motivate the employees so that they should always strive for the best.

The former presidential aide has brought in what he terms ‘game changers’ in the ministry aimed at motivating the employees and improving service delivery to the people.

