Minister Ben Phiri gives out first employee award in local govt

October 26, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Minister of Local government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has lived up to his promise of introducing employee of the month award by giving out the K100 000 award to an outstanding member of staff.

Minister of local government Ben Phiri gives the portrait and cheque to Yirenda (middle).-Photo by Daniel Namwini, Mana
Flemmings Nyirenda

He gave out the award on Friday to the ministry’s chief planning officer Flemmings Nyirenda.

Nyirenda received a portrait and K100,000 cheque for being the outstanding civil servant in the ministry in September.

Phiri said the aim of the ward was to motivate the employees so that they should always strive for the best.

The former presidential aide has brought in what he terms ‘game changers’ in the ministry aimed at motivating the employees and improving service delivery to the people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Xxxxxmpilu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Xxxxx
Guest
Xxxxx

Ben Phiri you rock!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mpilu
Guest
mpilu

sad gestures izi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago