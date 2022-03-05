Four children from one family die in constructive dam

Four children from one family in Nsanje have died after drowning in a construction dam where they had gone for swimming.

All the four young boys hailed from Thikiti Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje.

Nsanje Police Station spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma has confirmed the development and identified the four as Precious Samuel, 15, Pikirani Samuel 11, Jama Samuel 8 and Kama Samuel, 5.

It is reported the deceased bodies were found floating on a dam created by China Railway 20 Company that has been on the Nsanje-Marka Road project.

The four went for washing before jumping into swimming where they drowned.

Postermortem at the Nsanje District Hospital revealed that the four died of suffocation.

Meanwhile, police advise parents and guardians not to allow their children to go to construction areas to avoid such incidences.

