Malawi Police has said four Nigerian who were arrested at Lilongwe City Centre on Friday for opening peoples’ locked car doors and apparently stealing valuables from the vehicles will answer charges of theft.

Lilongwe Police Station publicist Kingsley Dandaula identified the four Nigerians are Joseph Okoye, aged 28, Erick Ochuku, 35, Daniel Edeiguru, 37, and Emmanuel Uka, 37.

Dandaula said Malawi Police were tipped that the Nigerians were travelling in a vehicle, Nissam March registration number MH 4232 to City Centre with an intention to steal money.

He said Police tracked down the suspects who had recently left a trail of complaints by car owners whose property had been stolen from locked vehicles at car parks in Lilongwe.

“After arresting them, Police impounded a vehicle the four were driving in,” he said..

A search turned out two crudely-made master keys which can open most locked car doors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :