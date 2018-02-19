Malawi Police has said four Nigerian who were arrested at Lilongwe City Centre on Friday for opening peoples’ locked car doors and apparently stealing valuables from the vehicles will answer charges of theft.
Lilongwe Police Station publicist Kingsley Dandaula identified the four Nigerians are Joseph Okoye, aged 28, Erick Ochuku, 35, Daniel Edeiguru, 37, and Emmanuel Uka, 37.
Dandaula said Malawi Police were tipped that the Nigerians were travelling in a vehicle, Nissam March registration number MH 4232 to City Centre with an intention to steal money.
He said Police tracked down the suspects who had recently left a trail of complaints by car owners whose property had been stolen from locked vehicles at car parks in Lilongwe.
“After arresting them, Police impounded a vehicle the four were driving in,” he said..
A search turned out two crudely-made master keys which can open most locked car doors.
Why do we keep such type of people here? These people need to be deported right away without wasting our prison space and food meant for remandees in our prisons.
all the way from shithole nigeria to opening car doors in shithole malawi???
These people must be deported immediately after their sentence, they are causing alot of trouble in this country. Most countries dont allow these people to trade bussinesses in their countries because of their criminal behaviour
Nde chonchi tikayamba kuwapanga nkhanza muziti ndife oyipa
They take advantage of the wide belief that Malawians are very docile people.