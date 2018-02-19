Four Nigerians to answer theft charges for stealing in car parks – Malawi Police

February 19, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Malawi Police has said four Nigerian who were arrested at Lilongwe City Centre on Friday for  opening peoples’ locked car doors and apparently stealing valuables from the vehicles will answer charges of theft.

Lilongwe Police Station publicist Kingsley Dandaula identified the four Nigerians are Joseph Okoye, aged 28, Erick Ochuku, 35, Daniel Edeiguru, 37, and Emmanuel Uka, 37.

Dandaula said Malawi Police were tipped  that the Nigerians were travelling in a vehicle, Nissam March registration number MH 4232  to City Centre with an intention to steal money.

He said Police  tracked  down the suspects who had recently left a trail of complaints by car owners whose property had been stolen from locked vehicles at car parks in Lilongwe.

“After arresting them, Police impounded a vehicle the four were driving in,” he said..

A search turned out two crudely-made master keys which can open most locked car doors.

5 Comments on "Four Nigerians to answer theft charges for stealing in car parks – Malawi Police"

Mbola Yapatali
Mbola Yapatali

Why do we keep such type of people here? These people need to be deported right away without wasting our prison space and food meant for remandees in our prisons.

nkonsimphile gumede
nkonsimphile gumede

all the way from shithole nigeria to opening car doors in shithole malawi???

YOSWA
YOSWA

These people must be deported immediately after their sentence, they are causing alot of trouble in this country. Most countries dont allow these people to trade bussinesses in their countries because of their criminal behaviour

Big Man
Big Man

Nde chonchi tikayamba kuwapanga nkhanza muziti ndife oyipa

Mzozodo
Mzozodo

They take advantage of the wide belief that Malawians are very docile people.

