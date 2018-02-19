Master, Mpani beaten at Malawi athletics Cross Country

Renowned athletes Chancy Master and Grevazio Mpnai should now begin to think that they have met their match in Kefas Kasteni after they were outclassed in a national cross country held in Malawi’s Northern Region city of Mzuzu on Saturday.

Master finished in 31:22 minutes 10km senior men behind Kasteni for the third consecutive time when he was beaten by 18 seconds.

It was even worse for Mpani who dropped off the podium position finish on fourth behind third placed Ndacha Mcherenje.

However in the senior women category top athletes Teresa Master and Doris Fisha missed the race after failing to raise money to travel the 800 km distance from the Southern Region district of Mulanje.

This gave room to youthful athletes to compete in the senior category with Cecelia Mhango, Mudana Phiri and Nalicy Chirwa taking podium positions

Results for top 5 athletes in each category of the national cross country championship held at Mzuzu golf course.

Junior men – 8 km

1. Stafiel chitedze – Institute club (26.16 minutes)

2. Austin sukali Sapitwa club (26.47 minutes)

3. Mazunzo kasiteni – Nsalu club (26.57 minutes)

4. Gift jekapu- Bembeke club (27.10 minutes)

5. Juma Wilson – Dzalanyama clun (28.10 minutes)

Junior women_6 km

1. Moneyi Chingaipe- Nsalu club ( 23.12 minutes)

2. Allena Christopher – Nsalu (23.58 minutes)

3. Monica Chikaiko – Nsalu (24.04 minutes)

4. Hannah Lawrence – Nsalu (24.10 minutes)

5. Linda Anthony – institute club ( 24.37 minutes)

Senior men – 10 km

1. Kefas kasiteni Chitsala – MDF club (31.04 minutes)

2. Chancy Master – MDF (31.22 minutes)

3. Happy Ndacha Mcherenje – MDF ( 31.40 minutes)

4. Grevazio Mpani Nijo club ( 32.02 minutes)

5. Mc Donald Galimoto – institute club 32.07 minutes)

Senior women 10 km

1. Cecilia Mhango – MDF (40.57 minutes)

2. Mudana Phiri – Nsalu ( 41.20 minutes)

3. Nalicy Chirwa – Forever club ( 42.,10 minutes)

4. Ellen Nyoka – Forever club ( 44.14 minutes)

Eveless zinyezi – MDF (45.27 minutes)

