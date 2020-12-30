Fredokiss joins UTM Party

Malawi’s top hip hop artist artist Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, has joined the UTM party as he wants to take active role in frontline politics.

The artist, who is son to politician Kamlepo Kalua, said he decided to join UTM because it is a safe space for new generation ideas.

In a statement, UTM Party has confirmed Fredokiss of join the party and announced that a ceremony to welcome the hip hop artist into its rank and file is set for Thursday, December 31, at Zingwangwa Youth Centre in Blantyre.

The musician, who is a favourite mostly among the youth, will be welcomed into the party by UTM vice-president Dr Michael Usi and party patron Noel Masangwi.

Fredokiss’ first experience with politics was last year when he contested for the position of member of Parliament for Blantyre City South on an independent ticket but lost to the incumbent Noel Lipipa of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Before joining frontline politics, Fredokiss had to relinquish his role as brand ambassador for United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and NBS Bank.

He has left his other roles as British High Commission wildlife champion and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) champion for voter registration campaign.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares