Fredokiss joins UTM Party

December 30, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi’s top hip hop artist  artist Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, has joined the UTM party as he wants to take active role in frontline politics.

Fredokiss

The artist, who is son to politician Kamlepo Kalua, said he decided to join UTM because it is a safe space for new generation ideas.

In a statement, UTM Party has confirmed Fredokiss of join the party and announced that a ceremony to welcome the hip hop artist into its rank and file  is set for Thursday, December 31, at Zingwangwa Youth Centre in Blantyre.

The musician, who is a favourite mostly among the youth,  will be welcomed into the party by UTM vice-president Dr Michael Usi and party patron Noel Masangwi.

Fredokiss’ first experience with politics was last year when he contested for the position of member of Parliament for Blantyre City South on an independent ticket but lost to the incumbent Noel Lipipa of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Before joining frontline politics, Fredokiss had to relinquish his role as brand ambassador for United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef)  and NBS Bank.

He has left  his other roles as British High Commission wildlife champion and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) champion for voter registration campaign.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
CESSPOOL
CESSPOOL
2 hours ago

A political maverick. He is his own father’s son. A man who is as politically rootless as his Dad. Somewhere there is a sword hanging over him the courts are yet to sort him out there is a five star lodge awaiting his tenancy. Papa Kamlepo was minister in the DPP so this baby Kamlepo will soon be able cabinet. UTM must rope in Baby Bakili so that he once again becomes the minister of Ung’ono-Ung’ono while Papa Bakili no more attends the court sessions for fear of over pushing the spinal discs

0
Reply
Segwe
Segwe
3 hours ago

It will not change a thing….He is,a mere opportunist like bambo ake.

-1
Reply
Mtonga Mwana
Mtonga Mwana
5 hours ago

Akapikitsana ndi bambo ake bwana Kamlepo Kalua kwawo ku Rumphi

0
Reply
Sindyeka Dekhani
Sindyeka Dekhani
6 hours ago

Paja za ku Court zinatha eti?

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
FIU, Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi sign MoU to fight financial crimes

The Financial Intelligence Authority (FIU), one of Malawi’s most important public institutions and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi...

Close