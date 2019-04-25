Fredokiss, Malceba and Kelly Kay to spice up Chanco social weekend

As a way of relaxing from the rigors of academic life, University of Malawi’s Chancellor College Students have organized a social weekend scheduled to start on Friday 26th to 27th of April where Fredokiss, Malceba and Kelly Kay are on the menu to perform.

Among other activities, there will also be a costume party where students will be allowed to dress in reflection of their culture and also different professions of their choice.

Speaking in an interview Student Union Deputy Entertainment Director Chawanangwa Malanga said it will be an exciting weekend full of massive entertainment.

“This is deemed as a way of promoting student mental and physical wellness and we are hoping for the best entertainment ever.

Malanga said social weekend will provide a platform for students to interact through several activities.

“During College you may be placed in social situations that can be out of your Comfort zone and make you feel vulnerable, but if you push yourself to interact with others, you can develop your social skills and build yourself confidence” he said

He added that Entercom has also committed to ensure that all the students are disciplined enough for the success of the event.

Confirming his presents during the social weekend Malceba said he is more that prepared to give out the best performance and Chanco students should expect fireworks.

One of the Students James Chanika said he is expecting a Superb Social weekend full of fun.

“After spending hours in the Library, attending classes here and then, it is now time for us to relax and refresh through Social weekend. We are expecting nothing but to have fun”, he said

Others to perform during the social weekend are Charisma, Bouncy, Clovix, Theba Staks, Nevada, Tiyo, size Zero, Izz, Dada Moorer, Tiff Mount and Dropsum are also on the list to perform.

