UTM patron Masangwi takes vote hunt in Lhomwe belt

UTM Party patron Noel Masangwi on Wednesday went flat out in Mulanje, canvassing votes for party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima and the parliamentary and local government election candidates.
Masangwi hit the lhomwe belt just days after UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati also held a successful whistle stop tour and rallies in the district, one of the most populous districts in the country.
In Mulanje Pasani constituency, Masangwi rallied people to vote for UTM in the forthcoming highly contentious tripartite election if the area has to experience tangible development never seen before.
“It is only Dr. Saulos Chilima and the UTM that have the keys for development for this area. If you vote for him and the UTM, you will see rapid development never seen before,” said Masangwi.
Masangwi, who was accompanied by UTM shadow for the area, Patricia Chiwanda, first stopped at Sikweyakwe primary school in group village headman Ntonya's area beforw goung to Pasani primary school and then Nalaikata trading centre and finally at Thuluwe primary school.
Is it a kindergarten class? The audience is full of kids who can’t vote.
Yes try your best kuti ku lhomwe belt ko muzatoleko kenakake mukazapambikira ku zeni zenizo aaaaaa iyayi waku state house basitu mwaitha
Koma UTM kumeneku kuthaaaaaa????
Munayankha but matama mwaupondaaa
Uno wobera mavotiyo tamumaka ameneyo apezana ndi off a DPP nafeso kubwela ma vote nkudya kwathu.
Masangwi will come fifth in Zomba Central NDE uziti fwefwe kumeneko
Eeeeeeee, koma ndiye kunali anthu ambili ozavota kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
Much talk, just waiting for 21 May