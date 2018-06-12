Fredokiss shows the power of music as a tool for change

Ghetto Gutter Entertainment (GGE) Chief, Fredokiss on Saturday showed people the power of music as a tool for change when held a documentary viewing in Blantyre.

This comes after held such an event in Lilongwe where respected and influential dignitaries were in attendance.

The Underground Park Cinema was thronged with people who wanted to see for themselves the immense impact music has on society.

Former Mayor of the city of Blantyre, Noel Chalamanda during his speech at the documentary viewing said “We are a people who like to complain and do nothing about it. Today after this, we need to think twice, we can change our situation.”

“We did not have to wait for someone or anyone outside the Malawi to tell us we can do better.”

“We know our situation, we know what to do, we must do what we have to do to be doing better.”

We have the resources, skills, talent, mind power, wisdom and intelligence, mind power, why are we the third poorest country in the world.”

Chalamanda urged Fredokiss to be the motivation for other young people to emulate.

Fredokiss said these events where we are showing the documentary have at a point been looked down by some people saying my fan base is in the ghetto.

“Where I was 10 years ago and now, if an aspiring artist would watch this they will be motivated.”

“The aim is to motivate and inspire people out there that they can do it.” Said Fredokiss.

He went further saying “For most of the people who had not watched the documentary if i was to come here and start describing the house where I grew up in Chirimba people would think iam lying.”

“I have reached a point where people say iam not from the ghetto. Everytime I hear this, its something that I go home, go into my room, close the door, get down on my knees and say thank you God.”

The GGE chief said “The documentary viewing was exciting, it was challenging, a bold step but God has been on our side. Its been successful.”

Fredokiss said this year GGE is about to do a lot of things.

“We are going to be very creative as possible, what we are about to do no one is really expecting.”

He disclosed that all GGE artists are going to be releasing new music so it should be interesting.

Fredokiss said he is very thankful God for setting him on this path and being able to instill in others that everything is possible.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :