Fredokiss to receive UMP Humanitarian Award

Hip hop artist, ambassador and activist Fredokiss is to receive the newly introduced Urban Music Humanitarian Award.



Freddokiss to receive UMP award

Fredokiss real name Penjani Kalua is the first recipient of the award which recognizes the work of urban arts person/s in communities in Malawi who are devoted to the welfare of humanity.



Among Fredokiss’s achievements include scholarships, paying school fees for students across Malawi including Mponda Community Day Secondary in Mangochi, Chichiri Secondary, Chirimba Community Day Secondary School, Zingwangwa Secondary among others.



Fredokiss, popularly known as Tchana has initiated the youth in some parts of Blantyre into community development schemes and have so far built a road in Manase as well as houses for old widows in Ntonda and boreholes at Soche Hill where residents complained about water scarcity.



He recently visited prisoners on an educational visit where he gave the them resources to use for school purposes.



In addition, he has supported sports and recenty the Fredokiss K1 milllion trophy along conducting motivational talks across Malawi in Dedza, Chikwawa, Mangochi, Chiradzulu , Blantyre, Mzuzu and Lilongwe.



“Fredokiss is a deserved first winner of this award, he has demonstrated initiative in using his influence and popularity to push for causes that he cares about. It’s our wish that artists use their power to the benefit of community causes,” UMP Event Coordinator Mphatso Chibota.



Chibota says Fredokiss reached out to flood victims during the severe flooding case that claimed several lives.



In addition, the British High Commission partnered with Fredokiss on a campaign against wildlife trade.



“As a role model to the youth, Unicef partnered with Fredokiss as Malawi’s first champion for international wildlife trade.



“Through his relief project, he has managed to source funding for several university students including a student from Malawi University of Science and Technology who was a fuel attendant in Nkhotakota before the funding was sourced.” says Chibota.

