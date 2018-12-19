Chanco UTM Wing give patients at Pirimiti Hospital in Zomba an early Xmas cheer

Women who have just given birth at Pirimiti Community Hospital in Zomba had an early Christmas treat on Sartuday, when Chancellor College Students under UTM Party wing visited the centre and donated various assorted items including sugar, salt and soap.

Apart from the gifts, Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) disciples conducted a sweeping exercise at the hospital premises as way of promoting hygiene.

Speaking in an interview, Chanco UTM Wing president Godfrey Phunyanya said the UTM leadership teaches them love and that they believe, sharing is better than receiving.

Phunyanya added that they also made a donation at the hospital as a Christmas treat to the patients.

“This is Christmas season, the time we need to share love with our friends, that is why we decided to come here and share the little we have with mothers who have just given birth.

“As intellectuals we also believe that we have a huge task to teach the nation on other issues that can support the citizenly wellbeing and country’s development, that is why we conducted a sweeping exercise”, he said

One of the beneficiaries Fanny Amisi said she was happy with a timely donation and urged the students to continue helping others.

Pirimiti Community Hospital Nursing Officer Agnes Kapenda hailed the students under the leadership of UTM for the gesture.

“We are very grateful that the donation has come at a right time when patients are lacking some basic needs. The donations will go a long way in alleviating some of the problems that patients were facing| in terms of food and other necessities”, she said

She also appealed to other well-wishers to emulate what Chancellor College UTM wing has done.

