FISD donates K5m to Youth Council of Malawi

Foundation for Irrigation and SustainableDevelopment (FISD) has donated a cheque worth K5 million to National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) to train youth groups in agribusiness and purchase of farm inputs for the youth groups.

Youth Council shot in the arm: Fisd presents the K5 million cheque

Presiding over the ceremony in Lilongwe on Monday, Minister of Labour, Youth Sports and Man Power Development ,Grace Chiumia, commended FISD for promoting the youth through their donation.

“This is going to assist our youth who are involved in agriculture to promotethemselves in different communities.

“There are so many things which the youth need out there and this will be of importance to them,” said Chiumia.

The minister said it was encouraging to find a company being run by the youth which is also willing to assist others. She then assured that government would continue to work with the company because of the gesture shown towards the youth.

“I must say this is not the only help they are rendering, they are also sponsoring the K60 million worth of FISD Football Cup, which is also commendable,” she said.

She therefore, urged the youth in the country to come up with groups and bring ideas that are innovative to start up something which might assist in the development of the country.

NYCOM Chief Executive Officer, Dingiswayo Jere said the donation was timely, saying it would assist NYCOM reach out to all the targeted 100 youth clubs the organisation wants to support with training and farm inputs.

“As National Youth Council, we are working with youth groups in agribusiness by assisting them with farm inputs.

“Inthe process, we had run short of resources and we engaged other companies to support us with the short fall which amounted to K 5 million,” Jere said.

He said the youth council would want to change the perception that agriculture is only for people in rural areas and bring an element that agriculture can be done commercially by everyone and the youth should be in the fore front.

“We want to do that by giving enough resources to the youth and soon, we want to embark on huge agriculture programmes where the youth will be involved and as they are getting involved, we will make sure they get the products and sell them outside the country,” he said.

FISD Executive Director, Kondwani Nanchukwa, said his organisation is committed to assisting fellow youth in the country to develop themselves economically.

