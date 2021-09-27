Free electricity connection programme to start with 126,000 people

The Ministry of Energy and Mining says the Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (ESCOM) will kick start the free electricity connection programme with 126,000 rural Malawian households.

Free electricity connection and free water connection were some of the programmes promised by the Tonse Government especially the United Transformation Movement (TUM) led by the current Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The ministry says to begin with, beneficiaries will be identified from rural Malawi before rolling out the programme across the nation in the second phase.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Upile Kamoto, told the local media that the identification process for the beneficiaries in the rural areas will commence very soon.

“Government is implementing the free electricity connection programme. We are targeting over 126,000 people who will get connected without paying the connection fee to ESCOM.

“We are following laid down procedures that will help us to identify beneficiaries from rural areas. When the programme is fully established, we will see how best we can roll it out to all Malawians,” explained Kamoto.

Other notable promises made by the Tonse Alliance before assuming power include duty free week, road infrastructure, better salaries for civil servants and timely payment and corruption fight.

