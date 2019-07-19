Fresh Malawi vote protests turn ugly: DPP cadets rough marchers in BT, lawlessness at Nathenje

The fresh protests organised by civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) on Friday turned ugly as violence spoiled the peaceful assemblies.

In Blantyre where the City Council stopped the demonstrations, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets armed with knives roughed up people who gathered at Chichiri Upper Stadium to march.

In full view of police officers who were watching helplessly, the DPP cadets roughed up some girls and even left them have some of their private parts exposed.

The Chichiri Shopping Mall was closed with more police officers standing in strategic places.

In the capital city Lilongwe, business was proceeding as normal in most parts as shops remained open as scores of protesters were taking part in anti -Jane Ansah demonstrations .

HRDC leaders including Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka who were recently arrested on fraud allegations were in attendance.

But in the outskirts of the city, a mob of youths suspected to belong to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) were blocking roads with stones.

The youth gangsters were demanding money as a requirement for motorists to pass through.

Police in areas along the M1 Road from Lilongwe to Blantyre such as Nathenje have been involved in running battles with locals.

Protesters in Chitipa laid siege to a Chipiku store at the boma, but the police dispersed them by spraying teargas.

The protesters had however presented their petition to the district commissioner.

Malawi Defence Force soldiers also thwarted the marchers intentions to raid Chitipa Admarc depot, when they positioned themselves strategically next to the depot.

Some protesters in Mzuzu actually dressed a dog with ruling DPP cloth.

