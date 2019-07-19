Fresh Malawi vote protests turn ugly: DPP cadets rough marchers in BT, lawlessness at Nathenje

July 19, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 11 Comments

The fresh protests organised by civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders  Coalition (HRDC) on Friday turned ugly as  violence spoiled the peaceful assemblies.

Youths blocking roads with stones
Some protesters in Mzuzu dresses a dog in DPP cloth
Demonstrations in Blantyre marked by violence

In Blantyre where the City Council stopped the demonstrations, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets armed with knives roughed up people who gathered at Chichiri Upper Stadium to march.

In full view of police officers who were watching helplessly, the DPP cadets roughed up  some girls and even left them have some of their private parts exposed.

The  Chichiri Shopping Mall was  closed with more police officers standing in strategic places.

In the capital city Lilongwe,  business was proceeding as normal in most parts as  shops remained open as scores of protesters were  taking part in anti -Jane Ansah demonstrations .

HRDC leaders including Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka who were recently arrested on fraud allegations were in attendance.

But  in the outskirts of the city, a mob of  youths suspected to belong to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) were blocking roads with stones.

The youth gangsters  were demanding money as a requirement for motorists to pass through.

Police in areas along the M1 Road from Lilongwe to Blantyre such as Nathenje have been involved in running battles with locals.

Protesters in Chitipa laid siege to a Chipiku store at the boma, but the police dispersed them by spraying teargas.

The protesters had however presented their petition to the district commissioner.

Malawi Defence Force soldiers also thwarted the marchers intentions to raid Chitipa Admarc depot, when they  positioned themselves strategically next to the depot.

Some protesters in Mzuzu actually dressed a dog with ruling DPP cloth.

Achiswe
Guest
Achiswe

‘In full view of police officers who were watching on HELPLESSLY’ – They always seem to be ‘helpless’ whenever DPP cadets are involved. What kind of police officers do we have? Are they spineless of simply DPP supporters themselves? They need to earn their salaries and put a stop to the violence of these DPP cadets.

3 hours ago
Yasser Arafat Hamdani
Guest
Yasser Arafat Hamdani

Atumbuka mwaenjezatu apa. Is the protest about DPP? Why dress a dog in a DPP regalia? This exactly the reason why no ntumbuka will ever be a president in Malawi. This tribe of bigotry idiots is so full of thengere logic.

4 hours ago
madala ngwazi
Guest
madala ngwazi

why are you saying Atumbuka/?????

3 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

So Arafat, go back home to Palestine you don’t belong to Malawi. Those Tumbukas are fighting for their country something I expected you’d understand. As for Tumbukas not ruling Malawi, the same goes for your Palestine remaining stateless ever. Yasser Arafat Hamdani go back home !!

2 hours ago
Chukambiri
Guest
Chukambiri

Mbuzi zawanthu izi zomwe zilibe zochita pa Malawi pano

4 hours ago
M'Malawi
Guest
M'Malawi

Mbuzi ndiweyo. Don’t you see kuti chochita ndi chimenecho?

3 hours ago
critical thinker
Guest
critical thinker

they are jobless, give them something to do

3 hours ago
Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

DPP has just set the precedence by blocking legally marchers to take its course.

Hope Sunday in Lilongwe the MCP and HRDC cadets will do likewise by blocking the DPP victory parade .

So DPP should prepare handsomely for Sunday parade bcoz it looks like suicidal which DPP is taking.

4 hours ago
Vulgar
Guest
Vulgar

I am hiding in my bedroom. Tell me when the dog is killed…….

5 hours ago
tman
Guest
tman

mwagwanayo,next wk muyenda ndi azimanu

5 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

reporter wa dpp,talemba bwinobwino zimene apanga ana a DAD ako

5 hours ago