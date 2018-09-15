Friday Jumbe, Phillip Bwanali back in court  for K11m corruption case

Former ministers Friday Jumbe and Phillip Bwanali will be back at First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe on Wednesday Septmber 19 2018 for the stalled case in which they are alleged to have abused K11 million from government in 2004.

The funds allegedly disappeared from the Sports and Culture Trust Fund when Bwanali was minister of Sports while Jumbe was minister of Finance, during the United Democratic Front (UDF) regime.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the two, alongside the then chairperson of the Sports and Culture Trust Fund, Vincent Mpaluko, for the offence.

In 2008, the court found Jumbe and Bwanali with a case to answer, but the case has dragged in the courts even after the State paraded 19 witnesses. The suspects are currently on bail.

The court last met in 2016 and entered the defence stage where Jumbe started to testify, but the case was adjourned.

Jumbe was charged with misuse of office and gross negligence by a public officer for advancing the K11 million to the Ministry of Sports which Bwanali allegedly took and gave to Mpaluko for the purchase of some footballs that were said to have been distributed to United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in the May 2004 general elections.

Bwanali, a former UDF legislator for Thyolo North Constituency under UDF, is facing charges of misuse of office, gross negligence by a public officer in preserving money, theft by a public servant, uttering a false document and obtaining money by false pretence

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :