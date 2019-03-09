From Liverpool 2019 to Cape Town 2023 Netball World Cup

South Africa will host the 2023 Netball World Cup beating a rival bid from New Zealand.

It will be the first time the tournament has been staged in Africa and will take place in Cape Town.

The 2015 World Cup was won by Australia in Sydney, while the 2019 tournament will be held in Liverpool in July where Malawi Queens will take part.

The International Netball Federation (INF) President Molly Rhone said the South African Nation deserved to host the tournament as an appreciation for its input towards the game of netball.

“The INF Board decided that the significant investment that the South African Government and Western Cape were prepared to make over the next four years in netball facilities and coaching programmes in South Africa, the African continent and beyond would deliver a greater impact on the development of global netball,” said Rhone after the announcement of the results.

She added: “It is an exciting time for netball right now. Our sport is growing in popularity at an unprecedented rate throughout the world.”.

