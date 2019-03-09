Mwachande swaps Beach Soccer with Sulom post

Soccer administrator Allie Mwachande has resigned from his position as Central Region Beach Soccer Committee Chairman, he has confirmed to Nyasa Times.

The resignation follows his election as Sulom executive member last weekend at the Sulom Annual General Meeting held at Kabumba Motel in the lakeshore district of Salima.

“I have indeed resigned from my position as Chairman for the Central Region Beach Soccer Committee following my election as Executive Member for Super League of Malawi,” said Mwachande.

“I think I have done my part in improving the standards and development of beach soccer and I believe I will always be remembered for being part of the team that introduced the first ever regional beach soccer league in Malawi particularly Central Region” he told Nyasa Times.



However, Mwachande said the door still remain open to to all CR beach soccer committee executive members seeking advice or further knowledge when required.

In a letter addressed to Central Region Beach Soccer Executive Committee General Secretary, National Beach Soccer Secretary and Super League of Malawi (Sulom), Mwachande said the decision was arrived at to avoid conflict of interest and in respect of FIFA Rules and Regulations that bars an individual from holding two different positions at two different associations

“I have arrived at this decision to make sure that there is no conflict of interest in the management of the sport” reads part of the letter.

He added that he has enjoyed the cordial relationship with all Central Region Beach Soccer Executive Committee Members and that he will always cherish the team spirit that exists among the committee members.

Commenting on his new challenge, Mwachande said that he is very optimistic that all will go on well.

“Football is not new to me, I have been in football for so long, I have sponsored football and I know what football is all about. As a team together with the rest of the newly elected Sulom executive committee members, we will take football to greater heights” Mwachande said.

Mwachande came to lime light in the sporting arena and made headlines in 2015 when he entered the race to challenge incumbent Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu preventing him from seeking fourth term in office.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :