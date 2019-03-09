Malawi U-23 loses to Egypt 2-0 in warm-up for Zambia

Malawi National Under 23 Football team went down 2-0 to the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly match played on Friday.

This was the final preparatory match ahead of the Afcon 2019 qualifying back-to-back fixtures against Zambia this month.

The junior Flames were trailing by a goal to nil in the first half before conceding the second goal inside the four minutes of added time in the second half.

Before flying to Egypt, the Junior Flames first went to Belgium where they played six training matches.

In the opening training match, Malawi went down to STVV 3-1 before they again went down by the same goal margin against Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OHL).

The Junior Flames resurrected in the third match as they beat Genk VV 3-2 with goals from Mkwate, Patrick Phiri and Hassan Kajoke.

They went further to beat RODA FC of Netherlands 1-0 courtesy of a Chimwemwe Idana loan strike in their last but one fixture.

In the final match, Malawi drew 2-2 against Sporting Helsat thanks for goals from Hassan Kajoke and Francis Mkonda.

The junior Flames will face Zambia on 20th March 2019 at home before flying to Lusaka on 26th for the return leg.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :