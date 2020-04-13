From Undule to Mtambo, CHRR now headed  by Kaiyatsa

The Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) board has appointed Michael Kaiyatsa as an acting executive director of the organization.

This is according to the media statement dated April 10, 2020 and signed by the organization’s board chairperson Mrs Charity Salima.

The appointment follows the resignation of Timothy Mtambo who joined politics last month.

Until his appointment, Kaiyatsa was CHRR’s programs manager.

CHRR board chair said Kaiyatsa has vast experience having worked in many positions in the organization such as in areas of communication, research, resource mobilization, advocacy and capacity building.

“The CHRR board and founding trustee wishes to inform the general public, development partners and all stakeholders of the appointment of Mr Michael Kaiyatsa as acting executive director. This follows the resignation of Timothy Mtambo,” reads part of the statement.

While congratulating Kaiyatsa for the appointment, CHRR board also thanked Mtambo for his leadership over the last seven years.

Before Mtambo, the position was headed by Undule Mwakasungula.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!