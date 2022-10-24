Frustrated Chakwera to provide AIP roadmap in national address on Tuesday night

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is set to address the nation on Tuesday night, a development that has raised expectations among Malawians.

It is expected that President Chakwera’s address will provide a roadmap for the 2022-2023 Affordable Input Programme (AIP) following revelations that Government of Malawi was defrauded K30 billion through a ‘dubious’ fertilizer deal facilitated by a United Kingdom (UK)-based Barkaat Foods Limited.

The development prompted the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to summon Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe and other top government officials to explain circumstances that led to the theft of taxpayers’ money.

However, the probe did not take place because the position of PAC chairpersonship is being challenged at the High Court of Malawi.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also being faulted for sidelining the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Attorney General and Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) in the procurement process.

It is against this background that Malawians are filled with expectations to hear from Chakwera on the direction his government is taking to ensure there is no disruption in the distribution of the farm inputs in the next growing season.

Through a press statement, the Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda confirmed that AIP is one of the items on the national address slated for 7pm.

Governance and human rights expert Undule Mwakasungula said the national address is timely and will clear the mist surrounding the fertilizer deal.

Mwakasungula commended President Chakwera for taking a bold decision to address Malawians on the subject.

