Fuel Shortage Paralyzes Ndirande Chisewu Minibus Operations, Leaving Passengers Stranded

A severe fuel shortage has hit Blantyre’s Ndirande Chisewu bus hub, leaving passengers stranded and commuters facing skyrocketing fares. The shortage, which began earlier this week, has caused widespread frustration, particularly for those relying on minibuses to get to work, school, and other essential destinations.

On Thursday morning, the once-bustling Chisewu minibus terminal was nearly empty, with only a few vehicles visible, and long lines of frustrated passengers waiting for any available transport. For many, the daily commute has become a battle against time and rising costs.

“I’ve been here for over an hour, and I still haven’t seen a minibus,” said one passenger, visibly upset. “Life is incredibly tough. We can’t keep up with these outrageous fares,” she added. Fares have reportedly doubled or tripled as a result of the shortage, with some passengers now paying up to K2,000 for a ride that would usually cost K800.

The situation is especially hard on school children. Students, particularly those attending Chichiri Primary School, are being forced to walk long distances as there are not enough minibuses to transport them. Some children have been seen trekking from Chisewu to Chichiri, a distance of over 5 kilometers, with many of them arriving late for school.

“This is not how it should be. Our children are suffering,” lamented another concerned resident. “They’re walking long distances under the hot sun, and it’s unsafe. We need action from the authorities.”

The fuel crisis has not only impacted transport but has also begun to take a toll on the daily routines of residents in Ndirande and surrounding areas. As minibuses remain off the road, the ripple effects are being felt across the city, with many people struggling to get to work and businesses experiencing delays in delivery and services.

Local minibus owners have expressed their own frustrations, blaming the fuel shortage for their inability to operate at full capacity. “We want to provide service to our passengers, but without fuel, we are stuck,” said one minibus operator, who asked not to be named. “We’re also forced to raise prices just to stay afloat, but this makes things harder for everyone.”

The fuel crisis has been exacerbated by ongoing supply issues, leaving many petrol stations in the city without fuel, or with long queues of motorists and minibuses waiting for refueling.

As the fuel shortage continues to strain daily life, residents are calling for urgent intervention from both local authorities and the government to resolve the crisis. Without a resolution, the situation is likely to worsen, especially as the city braces for increased traffic and commuting demand ahead of the holiday season.

