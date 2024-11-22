Mutharika waying’alula! Accuses Chakwera of planning to rig election with Smartmatic technology  

In a fiery address to supporters during a voter registration drive in Thyolo, former President Peter Mutharika has raised alarm over what he claims is President Lazarus Chakwera’s plan to rig the upcoming 2025 general elections using the Smartmatic voting technology. Mutharika’s accusations come amid growing tensions between opposition parties and the current administration, setting the stage for a contentious election period.

Mutharika, who is positioning himself for a third term as president under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), did not mince words as he addressed a crowd at Goliati Trading Centre on Tuesday. “MCP wants to rig the elections with their Smartmatic company that they have brought,” Mutharika claimed, pointing to what he described as an alleged plot by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to manipulate the results of the elections. His statements were met with enthusiastic cheers from DPP supporters, but they have also sparked concerns about the potential for further political unrest.

The former president’s remarks have raised eyebrows, particularly given the fact that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) had introduced Smartmatic as part of its efforts to modernize the country’s electoral process. Smartmatic, a global provider of electronic voting systems, was contracted by MEC to improve transparency, reduce voter fraud, and streamline the voting process. However, Mutharika and other political critics have questioned the use of the technology, citing concerns over its integrity and potential for misuse.

Mutharika’s accusations against Chakwera and the Smartmatic system come at a time when political divisions are deepening in Malawi. The country is gearing up for the 2025 elections, and the stakes could not be higher. Both Mutharika and Dalitso Kabambe, the newly-elected leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), have made it clear that they view the current administration as failing to meet the needs of the Malawian people.

Kabambe, who was once a close ally of Mutharika but now heads UTM after a bitter fallout with the former president, has also weighed in on the political crisis, asserting that UTM would emerge victorious in 2025. During his own visit to Thyolo, Kabambe called on his supporters to register to vote and take part in a national movement for change.

While Mutharika’s focus has been on attacking the current administration’s handling of the economy and governance, Kabambe’s rhetoric has been centered around building a “unified” movement for Malawi’s future. The two men, both presidential hopefuls, are now among the leading opposition figures as the country approaches a crucial election.

Mutharika’s claims about Smartmatic have stirred significant controversy, with some observers questioning whether his accusations are grounded in fact or simply an attempt to undermine the credibility of the electoral system ahead of a tough contest. While it is true that some critics of the Chakwera administration have raised concerns about the integrity of the voting technology, no evidence has yet been presented to substantiate Mutharika’s claims of rigging.

The use of technology in elections is not without challenges, particularly in a country like Malawi, where issues like power outages, internet connectivity, and technical malfunctions have historically disrupted polling processes. However, the introduction of Smartmatic was aimed at addressing some of these issues by ensuring a more secure and transparent voting system, especially after the highly contentious 2019 election, which saw the court annul the results due to irregularities.

The accusations against Chakwera and the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) by Mutharika are not just a sign of dissatisfaction with the current administration but also reflect the growing divisions within the opposition. Kabambe, for instance, who once served as Mutharika’s economic advisor, has been keen to distance himself from the former president’s legacy. His exit from DPP and subsequent rise within UTM has positioned him as a challenger to Mutharika’s dominance in the opposition camp.

The 2025 elections are likely to witness a bitter power struggle between Mutharika and Kabambe, who are both positioning themselves as the leaders best suited to bring about change. For many Malawians, the key issue will be the ability of either leader to offer concrete solutions to the country’s economic challenges, which include inflation, unemployment, and a looming food crisis.

With just under a year to go before the 2025 general election, political temperatures in Malawi are rising. Mutharika’s accusations about election rigging, while not yet proven, have the potential to deepen the political divide in the country. If left unaddressed, such claims could sow further distrust in the electoral system, potentially leading to voter apathy or civil unrest.

The growing divide between Mutharika’s DPP and Kabambe’s UTM, along with the allegations against the ruling party, points to a volatile political environment leading up to 2025. For now, the focus is on voter registration, but the accusations and counter-accusations will only escalate as the election date draws nearer.

As political leaders gear up for the battle, one thing is certain: Malawi’s 2025 general election will not be just another contest; it will be a defining moment in the country’s democratic journey. Whether the election is seen as free and fair will depend on how the authorities address the mounting concerns over electoral integrity, the conduct of the campaigns, and the political atmosphere leading up to the polls.

