International organization commends Malawi for involving women in climate change innovations

The Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF), an official partner of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), has commended Malawi for putting women in critical, and decision making positions especially those impacting climate change.

The remarks were made at one of the sideline events at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijani, where WECF invited Malawi to a prize presentation ceremony aimed at supporting gender and climate justice initiatives.

Speaking during the event, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet (DSPC), Dr Janet Banda SC, thanked the organization for underscoring what Malawi is doing.

“In a bid to empower women in climate action, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, launched the Women in Climate Action Network in 2021 to ensure that women take charge of issues that affect them most. This is a sign of seriousness,” she stated.

In her remarks, Executive Director for WESF, Sascha Gabizon said sustainable development and climate action cannot succeed without integrating gender equity.

She said, the way female delegates represented Malawi at COP29 reflects how women are valued as critical agents of resilience and innovation.

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Dr. Michael Biziwick Usi attended the COP 29, where among others, he called on Malawi delegates at the summit to represent the interests of Malawians during the summit.

Conference of the Parties, popularly known as COP is an annual meeting of the United Nations member States aimed at addressing Climate Change. COP is based on the international treaty called the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the 2024 COP 29, is the 29th meeting of the Conference of Parties hence COP29. This year’s meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan brought together countries to negotiate and advance solutions for climate change mitigation, adaptation and financing

