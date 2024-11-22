UTM launches investigation into party women presence at Govt event where Usi attended

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party has initiated an investigation into the presence of women dressed in party colours at a government event in Lilongwe on Tuesday, where President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice-President Michael Usi were in attendance. The women were seen dancing alongside members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) during the opening of a Global Fund Board meeting.

UTM’s national publicity secretary, Felix Njawala, confirmed that the party has reviewed photos and videos showing the women at the function. Njawala emphasized that the party had instructed its members not to attend government functions following UTM’s exit from the Tonse Alliance in July. The presence of UTM women at a government event, which is linked to MCP, has raised concerns within the party, as UTM is no longer in alliance with MCP.

The event marked the first public appearance of Chakwera and Usi since Usi was replaced by Dalitso Kabambe as UTM president at the party’s elective convention in Mzuzu on November 17. UTM’s investigation is focused on determining who organized the women’s participation and why they attended a government function despite the party’s official stance.

Efforts to reach Vice-President Usi for comment were unsuccessful as he was reportedly engaged in meetings.

