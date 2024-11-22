Good news! Malawi Roads Authority plans to construct more dual carriageways to ease traffic congestion

The Roads Authority (RA) is advancing plans to develop more dual carriageways in Malawi’s major cities, with the aim of addressing traffic congestion and improving road capacity. RA Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Champiti revealed that the authority is working on detailed designs for modern roads that will be wider, more durable, and able to withstand traffic pressures for longer periods.

In an interview, Champiti emphasized that the objective is to build roads with a lifespan of at least 15 years before requiring major repairs. “We want roads that will take at least 15 years before experiencing defects. Once we are done with detailed designs, the country will see the construction of modern roads in all the cities,” he said.

The Roads Authority has already made strides in the development of dual carriageways, with the successful upgrading of Masauko Chipembere Highway in Blantyre and the Mzuzu highway, both of which are part of ongoing capacity improvement projects. In Lilongwe, the capital city, new dual carriageways have been introduced to address the rising pressure on traffic infrastructure.

“Lilongwe, being the capital city, is facing significant traffic challenges, so we have tackled three major roads simultaneously to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow,” Champiti noted.

In addition to these completed and ongoing projects, the RA is also conducting feasibility studies and detailed designs for future roadworks in Lilongwe and other cities. However, the progress of these projects depends largely on the availability of funds.

The issue of financing for these ambitious road expansion plans was raised when Secretary to the Treasury, Betchani Tchereni, was asked about funding sources. Tchereni stated that the Roads Fund Administration, which is responsible for road project financing, is better placed to comment on funding availability. Nevertheless, he confirmed that K88 billion had been earmarked to upgrade the M1 road from Kanengo to Lumbadzi to a dual carriageway.

Wickly Mhango, president of the Malawi Building and Civil Engineering Contractors and Allied Trades Association, also weighed in, noting that dual carriageways are crucial for decongesting the growing traffic in cities. “Traffic jams have a significant impact on people’s lives and businesses. We need modern roads to keep up with the demands of urbanization and economic activity,” Mhango said.

The construction of expanded roads in Lilongwe has faced cost escalations due to currency devaluation and rising material prices. For instance, the Kenyatta Street project, initially budgeted at K20 billion, has seen its cost revised to K35 billion, while Mzimba Street’s budget has increased from K10 billion to K21 billion.

Despite the financial challenges, the government is hopeful that the Lilongwe dual carriageways, including the Crossroads to Kanengo road, will be completed by December 31 this year. With a growing population and increasing numbers of vehicles, expanding road infrastructure is seen as critical to alleviating congestion and supporting economic growth in Malawi’s cities.

