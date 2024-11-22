Netball Association of Malawi Partners with Mibawa TV to Boost Netball Development

The Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has entered a landmark partnership with Mibawa Television (MTV) to promote netball development and increase the sport’s visibility in Malawi. The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, which outlines key initiatives to elevate netball’s profile both locally and internationally.

NAM President Vitumbiko Gubuduza explained that the MoU focuses on broadcasting live netball events, including both national and international matches, and aims to strengthen netball development programs. “Mibawa Television will broadcast all events organized by NAM, and we will provide Mibawa with exclusive broadcasting rights,” Gubuduza said during the media briefing in Blantyre.

The partnership is also set to involve collaborative marketing efforts, aimed at promoting the sport and expanding its fanbase. “Together, we will enhance netball’s visibility and ensure that the sport reaches more people through quality broadcasting and targeted promotional activities,” she added.

Tama Nkhwimba, Acting General Manager of Mibawa Television, expressed excitement over the collaboration, calling it a significant milestone for both organizations. “This MoU will create a platform for league matches and events to reach a wider audience, showcasing the talent and skills of our players,” Nkhwimba said. “We are excited to help elevate netball’s profile in Malawi and beyond, creating lasting memories for fans and players alike.”

Mibawa Television, established in 2013, is a privately-owned TV network known for its focus on sports and entertainment. With this partnership, Mibawa TV aims to provide extensive coverage of netball, bringing the sport into the homes of millions of viewers across the country and further cementing its commitment to supporting local sports.

This collaboration between NAM and Mibawa TV marks a promising step towards the continued growth of netball in Malawi, offering new opportunities for fans and players to engage with the sport at a higher level.

