G2G Fuel Delayed, Now Expected in Early November – Nocma

Malawi motorists will have to wait a little longer for the government-to-government (G2G) fuel supplies, with the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) now projecting delivery in the first week of November, not September as initially promised.

Nocma spokesperson Raymond Likambale said letters of credit for the second G2G shipment were established on August 29 and confirmed on September 9, 2025. The consignment totals 37,000 metric tonnes (48 million litres), split between 20,000MT of petrol and 17,000MT of diesel, costing $30 million (around K52 billion) before port, storage, and transport fees.

The announcement comes after outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera had assured Malawians on September 8 that the fuel would arrive by the end of August, ensuring smooth operations ahead of the September 16 General Election. Chakwera claimed, however, that some unidentified insiders at Nocma allegedly conspired to frustrate the delivery, creating an artificial crisis for personal gain.

Likambale added that a vessel has been identified and cleared to meet port requirements, with the Tanga port berth window set from October 25–31, 2025. Fuel is expected to reach Malawi in the first week of November.

Meanwhile, Transporters Association of Malawi spokesperson Frank Banda said they have not yet received official communication on hauling the G2G fuel. Regular supplies continue via the Beira and Nacala routes in Mozambique, mainly serving the Southern and Central regions.

Fuel shortages have plagued Malawi over the past four years, largely due to a persistent foreign exchange crunch, leaving motorists facing long queues and uncertainty.

