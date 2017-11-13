Gaba axed in Malawi squad despite not being injured

Malawi international striker Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has said his abscence during Saturday’s international friendly match against Lesotho at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe was not to do with injury.

South African based striker was axed from coach Rommy van Geneudgen’s squad for the visit of Lesotho in a match which ened 1-1.

He expressed shock that he was not part of the team.

“I was told that I was ruled out because I was injured yet I didn’t have any injury at all, at all,” said Mhango said.

Flames team manager James Sangala said Gaba was limping during training, meaning he was feeling pain.

But the striker downplayed the situation, saying he suffed “ a small knock” and was fit to play.

Gabadinho, who helped Bidvest Wits win a double last season—the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and MTN8—is currently serving a six-match ban for spitting at an opponent in a league match.

