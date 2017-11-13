Four regional teams qualify for FMB U-20 national finals

The battle for the regional championship in the FMB U-20 football league came to an end on Saturday and Sunday where four teams from the three regions namely Sanwecka, Silver Strikers Youth, Griffin Young Stars and Mathambi were officially crowned champions and are set to fight at national stage.

In matches played on Saturday, Sanwecka were crowned champions for Northern Regional after beating Vinzala 9-8 through post match penalties after a one-all-draw in the regulation and finished by knocking out WOCA with a 1 nil win.

In the Southern Region Griffin Young Stars became the champions after demolishing Inondo and Disciples by a 1 goal to nil in both matches.

On Sunday, Silver Strikers Youth clinched the Central Region title and booked their national final place when they beat their arch-rivals Dedza Soccer Saints 2 nil and finished with a 1 nil win against Chisomo Football Academy.

The three teams have joined Mathambi FC of Mulanje who automatically qualified for the national phase for being champions of national finals hosting district.

The national finals are expected to be held on November 24 and 25 2017 at Mulanje Park Stadium.

All the semi final games are going to take place on November 24 where the host team Mathambi FC will play the first semi final match against Sanwecka while Silver Strikers Youth is expected to clash with Griffin Young Stars in the second semi finals.

Winners of each semi final game will meet in the finals on the following day where the 2017 champions will be crowned.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive member Daudi Ntanthiko said they are delighted with the talent FMB Under-20 League is producing.

