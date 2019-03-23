Gaba says Malawi national football team improving

Bidvest Wits and Flames striker Gabadihno Mhango has said the Malawi national football team is improving and has a bright future.

Mhango was speaking at Bingu National Stadium on Friday after a goalless draw against Morocco.

He stressed that if the current crop of players is kept and beefed up with some from the Under 23, the team will start bringing desirable results.

“Things are changing in the team. We have learnt a number of things from the current coach. What is important is to maintain this team and beef it up with some players from the Under 23. I think the team has a future,” Mhango said.

Under coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) the Malawi national football team has played 22 games, lost 8 games, drawn 11 and won only two.

RVG was hired as flames coach in 2017 and the game against Morocco was his last on his contract before the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) decides whether to renew his contract or not.

Many soccer followers have said it is time for RVG to go. He has probably been the most supported coach by FAM in the last ten years but his performance has been so decimal. Under him, the team is playing a passing game but it is very blunt upfront.

